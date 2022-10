For a decade and a half, MS Dhoni was known as the man with the Midas Touch in both international cricket and the IPL, so much so that his absence is still felt in cricketing circles, especially in limited overs international cricket. Well, it looks like Dhoni is now focusing his energies on bringing that same Midas Touch to cinema as the ace wicketkeeper batsman and one of the greatest cricket captains of ever seems ready to launch his production house, Dhoni Entertainment (launched with his wife, Sakshi Singh Rawat aka Sakshi Dhoni), full scale ahead into mainstream movies, especially into production of South movies in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. Also Read - MS Dhoni, Saif Ali Khan chill in London after first Ind vs Eng ODI with Gordon Greenidge; fans say, 'Highest point for Saif' [View Pic and Tweets]

MS Dhoni to begin producing Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam movies

MS Dhoni to begin producing Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam movies

It has long been speculated that MS Dhoni is keen to begin dabbling with commercial film production and the rumours now seem to be coming true. As per a report in entertainment news website LetsCinema, Dhoni and wife Sakshi are set to launch a new branch of Dhoni Entertainment in the South, with the sole aim being on producing mainstream South film. The portal tweeted: "Dhoni is launching his film production company in south 'Dhoni Entertainment' to produce films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam." Check it out below:

#LetsCinema EXCLUSIVE: Dhoni is launching his film production company in south ‘Dhoni Entertainment’ to produce films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. pic.twitter.com/zgTxzdSynT — LetsCinema (@letscinema) October 9, 2022

Dhoni Entertainment's new logo and website

Dhoni and his South connection

Dhoni and his South connection

It's far from surprising that Dhoni will begin producing popular movies for commercial entertainment with the South, given his longstanding association with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and his insane popularity, particularly in the state of Tamil Nadu. It remains to be seen which heroes he'll begin working with in his film production, but big names like Thalapathy Vijay, , , Jr NTR, , and others can't be ruled out.