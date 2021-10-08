Prabhas has become the new heartthrob of the nation post the unprecedented critical and commercial acclaim and just the phenomenon that was the Baahubali franchise. Even in North, West, East and Central markets, predominantly ruled by Bollywood, Rebel Star has developed an enviable fan-following rivalling or even superceding that of some Bollywood stars. However, for the unversed, let's inform y'all that before Baahubali: The Beginning and Bahubali: The Conclusion, Prabhas had little to show for against his name both critically and commercially, and thank goodness the years dedicated to the gamble of the S.S.Rajamouli directed franchise paid off, or he may have been written off completely.

In fact, Prabhas was back to his old ways of badly reviewed films going hand-in-hand with box-office failures immediately after Baahubali 2 courtesy Saaho, which only went a hit in its Hindi version and that, too, mostly due to Shraddha Kapoor's immense fan-following. Otherwise, it was back to business as usual for the so-called superstar with critically panned, commercial disasters. Well, it now looks like the actor is going out of his way to certify his post-Baahubali success and cement his position as a huge box-office draw before it dawns on more people that he has miles to go until being a bonafide Tollywood superstar as his contemporaries like Allu Arjun, Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan, who've time and again proven their mettle, and it becomes clear that it has been the mass hysteria around Baahubali that hasn't died down yet rather than genuine stardom in his case.

So, what is Prabhas exactly doing to achieve that goal. Well, for starters he has signed a spate of films; five to be precise, with three already on floors, and one almost completed and ready for release, thus having plenty of big-budget buzz surrounding him and plenty of backup option in case any of them fail (inside reports of Radhe Shyam are already none too promising). What's more all five films, Radhe Shyam, Salaar, Adipurush, Project K and Spirit all are completely different to each other in tes of genre and tone. Besides, it also seems that the perceived superstar has surrounded himself with bankable, accomplished albeit young and exciting Directors, including Prashanth Neel, Om Raut, Nag Ashwin and Sandeep Reddy Vanga to big-name leading ladies such as Pooja Hegde, Shruti Haasan, Kriti Sanon and an actual superstar like Deepika Padukone.

It looks like Prabhas has made all the right moves to prove he's not just a superstar in name. But will they pay off or will he remain a 2-hit wonder, riding on the coattails of the Baahubali franchise? Let's wait and watch...