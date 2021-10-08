Is Prabhas a two film wonder? Rebel Star hacks a plan to shut down all detractors, critics and trolls

It looks like Prabhas is going out of his way to certify his post-Baahubali success and cement his position as a huge box-office draw before it dawns on more people that he has miles to go until being a bonafide Tollywood superstar as his contemporaries like Allu Arjun, Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan, who've time and again proven their mettle, and it becomes clear that it has been the mass hysteria around Baahubali that hasn't died down yet rather than genuine stardom in his case