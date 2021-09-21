A few days ago, there were reports doing the rounds that all is now well between and while shooting on the sets of Radhe Shyam. It was being said that Prabhas was apparently miffed with Pooja's starry tantrums and her lack of punctuality. The rumours had also suggested that Prabhas has started maintaining distance with Pooja and avoided talking to her. Reportedly, the makers were also upset with the actress and had to shoot a scene with the help of a duplicate or her body double. But it seems like everything that was said and written about a rift between Prabhas and Pooja was nothing but rumours. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Thalapathy Vijay files a case against his parents, Vijay Deverakonda becomes a proud multiplex owner and more

Shedding some light on the matter, the makers of Radhe Shyam have now revealed the true story about these rumours. "These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry," UV Creations clarified.

The production house further added, "Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots and infact she is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone's imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won't forget."

Recently, a new poster featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde from their upcoming film Radhe Shyam was unveiled on the occasion of Janmashtami. In the poster, Prabhas looked dapper in a suave tuxedo and Pooja was sporting a breathtaking ball gown. The actress was seen playing a piano while the actor was standing next to her and looking at her lovingly.

The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and has been shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad. Radhe Shyam comes to theatres on January 14, 2022. The film is presented by and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations, , Vamsi and Pramod.