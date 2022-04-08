Is Prabhas' Salaar a part of Yash's KGF franchise? Director Prashanth Neel clarifies

There have been rumours that starrer Salaar is a continuation of the KGF franchise starring Rocking Star Yash. Several reports on the internet have also suggested that Salaar is a remake of Prashant Neel's directorial debut Ugramm, which is a Kannada movie. Putting an end to all the ongoing speculations, Prashanth has clarified a few things related to his upcoming film Salaar. Also Read - KGF 2 vs RRR: From a whopping day 1 collection to 1000 crore mark; Yash starrer has to break these records of Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer

"All of the films that I make will have some shades of Ugramm. That's my style! But Salaar is a fresh story. It's not a remake or adaptation of Ugramm," Prashanth was quoted as saying by IANS. Prabhas will be seen in a dynamic role in Salaar, while will play the female lead. It is reported that 30 per cent of shooting for Salaar has been wrapped up already. The shooting was recently stopped as Prabhas, who had a minor surgery, is still recovering. The doctors seem to have advised him to rest for the coming months as well.

As the euphoria over KGF: Chapter 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 Kannada blockbuster KGF, reaches its crescendo, Yash, alias , along with , Srinidhi, , and producer have been busy speaking about the movie and the moments they have cherished.

While looking at the success of movies such as RRR or KGF, Yash revealed how he looks at the industry in the South growing and making a pan India appeal. "Now, we are catering to every part of the country and that is really a big thing. For instance with 'KGF' we learned to communicate in Hindi so that we can connect with people well in North India and this is itself a great thing. I believe we are part of one cinema - Indian cinema and this is the most relevant aspect of today," he told IANS.