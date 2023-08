Salaar, Prabhas's highly anticipated pan-Indian film, has taken the Indian cinema scene by storm, sparking immense anticipation among moviegoers. Since its inception, the film has been shrouded in speculation, with discussions ranging from the possibility of a sequel to its connection with the blockbuster KGF series. The internet is currently buzzing with excitement over the film's storyline and Prabhas' character. Also Read - Jawan vs Salaar: Prabhas starrer trailer release date locked after Shah Rukh Khan makes the big announcement?

While the official stance from the Salaar team has consistently denied any direct link to the KGF series, inside sources are hinting at a more complex connection. It is strongly suggested that Salaar is indeed part of the KGF universe and may spawn multiple instalments in the future. According to reports, the first half of Salaar is dedicated to exploring the narrative of Prithviraj Sukumaran, with the actor enjoying more screen time than Prabhas in this segment. However, from the pre-interval point onward, Prabhas takes the reins, signifying the expansion of Prashant Neel's KGF universe. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to Prabhas’ Salaar: A Look at new movies, series releasing in September 2023

The anticipation surrounding Prabhas's Salaar is nothing short of colossal, and the film is expected to shatter box-office records. The pre-release business of the film, coupled with its soaring demand both domestically and internationally, underscores the staggering level of interest it has generated. In fact, Salaar has the potential to outshine RRR in various aspects within trade circles. If initial projections hold true, Salaar could effortlessly surpass the Rs 200 crore mark on its opening day alone. Also Read - Jawan Vs Salaar: Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas films to add thunder to the box office; all updates on epic clash

Trending Now

Currently, Salaar is in its final stages of production, and fans can expect promotional activities for this Prashant Neel directorial to kick off in the coming weeks. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles. The worldwide release of Salaar is slated for September 28th, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience.