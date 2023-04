Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the country. She entered the entertainment industry with regional films and made her mark across the country. Karnataka beauty has become a sensation across the country. Apart from her films, Rashmika Mandanna also makes news about her personal life which includes whether she is dating anyone or not. Rashmika Mandanna is rumoured to be in a relationship with her Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda. However, she is now getting linked to another South Indian actor, Bellamkonda Sreenivas. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: MS Dhoni grooves as Arijit Singh croons Deva Deva; Rashmika Mandanna dances on Naatu Naatu [Watch Videos]

Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Chatrapathi actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas?

Entertainment News, in the last couple of days, has seen updates and articles about Rashmika's spotting with South Indian actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas. Their pictures together have been going viral all over the internet and fans are now, wondering whether Rashmika Mandanna is dating the Chatrapathi actor. Dating rumours are part and parcel of being a celebrity. And Rashmika Mandanna is not averse to it. Also Read - IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Rashmika Mandanna, Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more will light up the stage with stunning performances [Watch Video]

A source told ETimes, that the dating rumours are going wild and crazy indeed. However, both Rashmika and Sreenivas are extremely fond of each other. The source also hinted that given their recent and frequent spotting, they might just be dating. However, it is not a confirmation. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun starrer's shoot kept on hold for three more months as Sukumar unsatisfied?

Did Rashmika Mandanna break up with Vijay Deverakonda?

Rashmika Mandanna is very close to Vijay Deverakonda. And they have often been linked together. There's a theory about them vacationing together even if it includes family. They even sweat it out in the gym together whenever they are in the same locality. And it has just added to their dating rumours. With the recent spotting of Rashmika and Bellamkonda Sreenivas, fans are now wondering whether the Pushpa 2 actress has broken up with Vijay Deverakonda. Firstly, neither Rashmika nor Vijay ever confirmed dating rumours. They maintained that they are very good friends with each other.