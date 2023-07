Salaar is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for the movie after Adipurush. Netizens had high expectations from the mythological drama however it went dud at the box office. Despite that Prabhas fans have not lost hope in the Telugu superstar. Now the makers have dropped a major update about Salaar and cinema fanatics are connecting the dots between the upcoming movie and Yash’s big-ticket film KGF. The hype around the Prashanth Neel directorial is massive and it has increased more as people are wondering if it is a part of the KGF universe. Also Read - Salaar Teaser: Prabhas fans to get a treat on July 7, check details

Is Salaar set in KGF universe?

Ever since the film was announced fans have been awaiting for teaser and movie release updates. To boost the excitement and end the wait the makers of Salaar have disclosed the teaser release date. Well, this has caught everyone's attention as the teaser is set to drop on 6th July at 5:12 am. Isn't that odd for a teaser to release early morning? Prabhas and Yash film lovers have figured out a possible reason behind this decision of releasing the Salaar teaser at a particular time.

Fans have come up with a theory and claim that Salaar is set in the KGF universe. The time definitely has some connection with the Yash starrer. As soon as the announcement was made fans were quick to build up the connection. Salaar teaser will be out on 6th July at 5:12 am exactly at the same time Rocky Bhai was drowned in the climax of KGF: Chapter 2. Fans came with proof sharing a picture of the scene where the ship drowned and the clock hanging shows the time 5:12 am. However, talking about the universe there is no official confirmation from the makers.

#Salaar #KGF #Prabhas 5:12 AM is the time Rocky Bhai gets attacked in KGF-2 climax and it’s the teaser time of Salaar ?? . Mother of all collisions Salaar is coming up ???. Salaar ? Kgf #Prabhas #Yash @hombalefilms#salaarbhaicoming pic.twitter.com/KduNGXoGAB — NANI CAMERON ™ (@Nani____3) July 3, 2023

It was also rumoured that Yash will make a cameo in Salaar. Another connection between both movies is the maker. Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel the man who helmed Yash starrer KGF. Also, the producers are same. Hombale Films which produced the KGF series is bankrolling Prabhas’ upcoming big-budget movie Salaar. The movie is high-octane action-packed drama thriller. It also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release on 28th September 2023.