is currently undergoing treatment for an auto-immune condition called Myositis, wherein one's own immune system attacks one's own muscles. Amid her health concern, there were reports that the actress is being dropped from her upcoming projects, which includes a Bollywood movie, Kushi and the Hindi version of Citadel. Her team has now clarified that Samantha may have to delay her shoot but she is pretty much there in her officially announced projects.

Her representative Mahendra said that Samantha is taking rest at present. She will be participating in the shooting of Kushi in January. The movie also star in the lead. After Kushi, she will continued with her Bollywood project. However, due to the unforeseen circumstances, the shootings of these projects will be delayed by about six months.

Samantha had given dates to her Hindi movie from January. She will now be able to join the shoot from April or May. Her team is aware of the fact that it is not good to make anyone wait. So they have been coordinating with the makers of her upcoming projects accordingly. She also has Shaakuntalam in the pipeline.

"So we have been giving the clarity (to the makers) from the beginning to proceed according to the planned schedules if it is not possible to wait. Samantha has not walked out of any of the accepted projects officially. So far there is no truth in the news reports about her departure from her upcoming projects,” he told The Indian Express.

Samantha recently found a place in the IMDb list of Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022. She was placed at the 5th spot followed by at 6th spot and acquiring the seventh spot on the list.