Many Bollywood heroes are interested in working with filmmakers from the south, especially after Rajamouli took Telugu cinema to the Oscars with RRR. , , , , and many other actors have been part of south cinema till now. Soon, actors like , and Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in Telugu movies. Besides that, is being directed by Tamil director Atlee.

Now, is collaborating with a Telugu producer. As per a source, the actor is joining hands with producer Dil Raju for a movie.

This Telugu producer is known for making some of the best films of Tollywood, especially in the recent past. Dil Raju is currently basking on the success of his latest flick Balagam directed by Venu Yeldandi. The producer has bankrolled Hindi remakes of Jersey and HIT: The First Case. His next Hindi film is said to be the remake of the Telugu film F2 which was again produced by him.

Sources have confirmed that Dil Raju is in talks with Shahid to produce a film which will be Hindi. We thought this project might mark Shahid's debut in Telugu but the producer wants to make a Hindi film. Currently, a lot of conversations regarding this project have been happening and the project is likely to happen if everything falls into place as per the plans. More details on this are awaited.

A popular heroine, who is currently busy working for multiple languages is in talks to play the heroine. More details are to be out soon.