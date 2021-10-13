From what we're hearing, Prabhas has apparently hiked his fee to a whopping amount for the latest film he has signed – Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, which is being bankrolled by ace producer Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The star was already charging an extremely stiff Rs. 100 crore per film post the astronomical success of the two Baahubali movies, but now, he has reportedly gone and burgeoned it to an insane Rs. 150 crore for Spirit. What's more bonkers is that the makers have apparently agreed to meet his demand, which is unbelievable to say the least and quite funny if the “spirit” (no pun intended) of candour. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to romance Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit? Read deets

So, why do we think it's funny and unbelievable? Well, for the simple reason that before Baahubali: The Beginning and Bahubali: The Conclusion, Prabhas had little to show for against his name both critically and commercially, and thank goodness the years dedicated to the gamble of the S.S. Rajamouli directed franchise paid off, or he may have been written off completely. In fact, was back to his old ways of badly reviewed films going hand-in-hand with box-office failures immediately after Baahubali 2 courtesy , which only went a hit in its Hindi version and that, too, mostly due to 's immense fan-following. Otherwise, it was back to business as usual for the so-called superstar with critically panned, commercial disasters. Also Read - Is Prabhas a two film wonder? Rebel Star hacks a plan to shut down all detractors, critics and trolls

It does look like the actor is now going out of his way to certify his post- success and cement his position as a huge box-office draw before it dawns on more people that he has miles to go until being a bonafide Tollywood superstar as his contemporaries like , Jr. NTR, and , who've time and again proven their mettle, and it becomes clear that it has been the mass hysteria around that hasn't died down yet rather than genuine stardom in his case. So, he has signed a spate of film, five to be precise – Radhe Shyam, Salaar, Adipurush, Project K, Spirit – all in different genres and surrounded by bankable leading ladies and promising new Directors. Also Read - Leaked pictures from the sets of Valimai, Adipurush, Pushpa, Ponniyin Selvan and 5 more much-awaited South Indian biggies will make your wait for their release difficult

All said and dine though, it's a huge gamble to be spending even Rs. 70-80 crore at Prabhas at this stage, when he's yet to prove himself post-Baahubali, leave alone Rs. 150 crore. It inflates the budget of a movie that could've otherwise found it way easier to turn over a good profit, and it does so without any yardstick to go by for the actor in the past – imagine how much Baahubali would've cost had he charged so much and whether it would've been so profitable then. It's quite incredulous when the biggest of moviestars in the country are usually coming on board as producers to balance costs and then there's Prabhas, who's just making a big whack sans any guarantees. What's more, he has five such films lines up and none are yet to justify his humongous demands.