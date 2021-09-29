It's OFFICIAL! After Vikram, Kamal Haasan to collaborate with THIS 5-time National Award winner for his next

The megastar of Kollywood, , who is fondly called as 'Ulganayagan' by fans will join hands with maverick filmmaker Vetri Maaran for his next. Veteran actress , who is also a Core Committee Member of Kamal's political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, revealed this collaboration in a recent YouTube conference. When asked about Papanasam 2, Sripriya replied, "Kamal Haasan can only do Papanasam sequel in Tamil. But he doesn't have time for the sequel amid the busy schedule. Kamal is already tied up with two projects Vikram, the film with director Vetri Maaran and also working for local body elections and Bigg Boss 5." Also Read - BIG NEWS! Vamshi Paidipally officially announces Thalapathy 66 with megastar Thalapathy Vijay and producer Dil Raju – deets inside

Vetri Maaran is known for delivering masterpieces like Asuran, Vada Chennai, and others. Well, we can surely say that this combo will be a box office winner. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is currently with Vikram, which also stars and in key roles. It is directed by Master and Kaithi helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj. It will also feature Mollywood actor Narain in a key role as he confirmed in a interview and said, “Vikram will be a landmark film in my career. I phoned Lokesh to wish him when the teaser for the film was out and that's when he mentioned that I'll be playing a pivotal character in the film as well. I am one of many who became interested in acting after being inspired by Kamal sir, and working with him on a film is a dream come true.” The music of the film is composed by . This is Kamal Haasan's 232nd film. The cinematography of the film will be done by Sathyan Sooryan and the editing department will be handled by Philomin Raj. Also Read - Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor to have a worldwide theatrical release on THIS date

On the other hand, Vetri Maaran is busy with Soori, Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Vasudev Menon starrer Viduthalai. So, are you excited for this combo? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Trending South news today: Thala Ajith goes on a bike trip in Russia, Siddharth slams trollers for sharing his picture with RIP messages after Sidharth Shukla's death and more