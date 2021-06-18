Jagame Thandhiram: Avengers director duo The Russo Brothers wish 'Thambi' Dhanush ahead of his film's release

's new Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram will have a direct OTT release worldwide on June 18. The film co-stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan and Joju George, and marks the Indian debut of Scottish actor James Cosmo. The action thriller is about a clever gangster who is hired by a crime lord to take down a dangerous rival. Ahead of the film's release, the Russo Brothers, who are known for directing four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe namely Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), wished 'Thambi' Dhanush a good luck. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Fahadh Faasil breaks silence on Malik going on OTT; Exciting update on Akshay Kumar's OTT debut; Euphoria season 2 first teaser out and more

Sharing the trailer of Jagame Thandhiram, the Russo Brothers tweeted, "Super da thambi! Excited to be working with Dhanush and good luck with #JagameThandhiram." To which, Dhanush was quick to reply, "Thank you so much. That's very sweet of you. Means a lot to me."

For the uninitiated, Dhanush will star alongside , Chris Evans and Ana De Armas in the highly anticipated film, The Gray Man, helmed by the Russo brothers. The film also stars Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick and Julia Butters. The details of Dhanush's role are still under wraps.

The Gray Man is based on the 2009 Mark Greaney novel of the same name and is about a freelance assassin and former CIA operative named Court Gentry (played by Gosling). The movie will follow Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry's CIA team. The film will be produced with a budget of $200 million. The Netflix action-thriller is being created with an intention to create a new franchise on a James Bond level.

Dhanush's earlier international foray was Ken Scott's 2018 comedy, The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir. The film co-starred Berenice Bejo, Erin Moriarty, Ben Miller and Barkhad Abdi.