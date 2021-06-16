Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush REVEALS he wants a sequel to Suruli and we can't keep calm

After delivering a mesmerizing performance in Karnan, Dhanush is back with Jagame Thandhiram. The movie is coming on Netflix. The Tamil superstar is upset that the film is not getting a release in the theatres. But he has made peace with it given how badly India is hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor is collaborating with Karthik Subbaraj. The film deals with issues like xenophobia and cultural shift as well. Maverick filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj has worked with his father-in-law Rajinikanth in the film, Petta. In fact, the film was more like a tribute from the maker who is a hardcore Rajini fan. Also Read - Dhanush, Mammootty, Thala Ajith and more: 5 actors who clashed with Thalaivar Rajinikanth at the box office

While Karnan might have had a somewhat niche audience, Dhanush is confident that Jagame Thandhiram will click with the masses. He told Twitter Spaces, "I like Suruli very much. I keep pestering Karthik Subburaj to write a sequel to Suruli. I like this character so much. I believe that my fans will love this film. I am also confident that besides my fans, others will also appreciate this film." In the movie, Suruli is a gangster from Madurai who lands up in London. Dhanush has played gangsters before but this one has a comic quirky touch to it.

The music of Jagame Thandhiram is already impressing listeners. Dhanush praised Santhosh Narayanan and Bujji. He said, "Santhosh has added so much to this film. Bujji itself gave a lot of hype to the film. But, he has done an extraordinary job with the background score. You will see it in the film."

Dhanush really wanted the film to come in the cinema halls but fate willed otherwise. There were reports that he had a fallout with the main producer, S Sashikanth of Y Not Studio for opting for a direct OTT release. He also joined a social media campaign to create pressure on the makers for a theatrical release.