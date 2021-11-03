Diwali is almost here. With the impact of Covid-19 reducing, there are several films which are releasing. Now, if you are Tamil film buff, you are in for treat this Diwali. There are as many as 5 Tamil films releasing this week, so you will be spoilt for choice. Also Read - Jai Bhim: Prakash Raj trends after his character slaps a man for speaking in Hindi and not Tamil – see Twitter reactions
Jai Bhim
Jai Bhim has released on OTT already . Directed by T. J. Gnanavel and produced by 2D Entertainment, the legal drama stars Suriya, Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, Lijomol Jose, Rao Ramesh, and K. Manikandan. Also Read - Jai Bhim: Kamal Haasan left teary-eyed after watching Suriya's courtroom drama; here's what Ulganayagan said
MGR Magan Also Read - Jai Bhim celeb review: 'Suriya gives his career best performance till date,' claim prolific filmmakers Rathna Kumar, PS Mithran and others
Written and directed by Ponram, MGR Magan is set for an OTT release on 4 November. The film stars M. Sasikumar, Sathyaraj, Pala Karuppaiah, Saranya Ponvannan, Mirnalini and Samuthrakani, among others. It revolves around a father-son duo.
Enemy
Directed by Anand Shankar, Enemy is an action drama which features Vishal and Arya in lead roles. It also stars Mamta Mohandas, Prakash Raj and Mrinalini Ravi in key roles. As the title suggests, the film is about two friends-turned-enemies.
Annaatthe
Written and directed by Siva, this Rajinikanth starrer is about a doting brother and a village president who is devoted to his village folk and family.
Vaa
Directed by Rathina Shiva, Vaa is slated for a theatrical release on 4 November. Arun Vijay and Karthika Nair star in this film playing the lead roles. Vamsi Krishna, Kalyan, Suja Varunee, Sathish, Jayaprakash and Renuka also play important parts in the film.