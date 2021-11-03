Diwali is almost here. With the impact of Covid-19 reducing, there are several films which are releasing. Now, if you are Tamil film buff, you are in for treat this Diwali. There are as many as 5 Tamil films releasing this week, so you will be spoilt for choice. Also Read - Jai Bhim: Prakash Raj trends after his character slaps a man for speaking in Hindi and not Tamil – see Twitter reactions

Jai Bhim



Jai Bhim has released on OTT already . Directed by T. J. Gnanavel and produced by 2D Entertainment, the legal drama stars , , Rajisha Vijayan, Lijomol Jose, , and K. Manikandan.

MGR Magan





Written and directed by Ponram, MGR Magan is set for an OTT release on 4 November. The film stars M. Sasikumar, , Pala Karuppaiah, , Mirnalini and Samuthrakani, among others. It revolves around a father-son duo.

Enemy



Directed by , Enemy is an action drama which features Vishal and Arya in lead roles. It also stars , Prakash Raj and Mrinalini Ravi in key roles. As the title suggests, the film is about two friends-turned-enemies.

Annaatthe



Written and directed by Siva, this starrer is about a doting brother and a village president who is devoted to his village folk and family.

Vaa



Directed by Rathina Shiva, Vaa is slated for a theatrical release on 4 November. and star in this film playing the lead roles. , Kalyan, Suja Varunee, , Jayaprakash and Renuka also play important parts in the film.