Jai Bhim: Kamal Haasan left teary-eyed after watching Suriya's courtroom drama; here's what Ulganayagan said

's courtroom drama Jai Bhim has premiered today and we saw fans and industry experts showering praises on this powerful film. While many have called that the leading star has given his career best performance, has heaped praises on the cast and crew as he left teary-eyed after watching the hard-hitting social drama. The legendary actor tweeted in Tamil, "My eyes pooled with tears, director T.G. Gnanavel has expressed with great conviction the strife of the tribal people. I congratulate Suriya and for taking the voice of those deprived of speech to the conscience of the mainstream society." Also Read - Diwali 2021: Suriya's Jai Bhim, Tom Hank's Finch, Meenakshi Sundareshwar and 5 more OTT releases guaranteed to brighten up this festive season – view pics

Jai is adapted from a case led by Chandru to bring justice to an Irular tribe woman in 1995. While the actor stepped into the shoes of Justice Chandru, the Soorarai Pottru star never tried to copy his nuances or actions while portraying any courtroom drama scene as Suriya said that he and Chandru are two different personalities. Also Read - Jai Bhim celeb review: 'Suriya gives his career best performance till date,' claim prolific filmmakers Rathna Kumar, PS Mithran and others

Talking to BollywoodLife, the actor-producer said, "We didn't do that. We look very different from each other like Chandru sir's real appearance and how I look is totally very different. We just took his attitude. The way he speaks, the way he quotes things and the way he behaves and he's got a little one small tip of anger in him to what is right and how he does things and how he behaves at home and how was the attire. Small small things whatever I have picked from his books and whatever I could interact and understand from him. That's what I was able to do. But appearance wise, looks wise and so many things we are very very different from each other." Written and directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film also features , Manikandan, Lijomol Jose and Rajisha Vijayan in pivotal roles. So, have you watched the film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Suriya to reunite with the director who gave him the identity of an actor after two long decades – view amazing post