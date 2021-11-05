Jai Bhim star Suriya burst into tears at Puneeth Rajkumar's memorial as he recalled fond memories of the late superstar

Kollywood superstar visited Kanteerava Studios and paid homage to , where he broke down and conveyed his condolences to Puneeth's brother Shivarajkumar and his family. The video of Suriya crying at late star's memorial has made the fans emotional. The actor along with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel, Producers SR Prabhu and Rajasekar Pandian flew to Bengaluru to pay respect to the late Kannada star. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Prakash Raj's character in Jai Bhim stirs up controversy, Money Heist season 5 part 2 trailer promises a ripping finale and more

#Suriya paid his respects to Late #PuneethRajkumar at his final resting place, in Bengaluru. Nice gesture by the star! #Shivanna also accompanied him. pic.twitter.com/Lnj9rslp8H — FREEDOM MEDIA (@freedommediaPR) November 5, 2021

Suriya spoke to media and said, "It's very unfair and shouldn't have happened. I am still not able to accept what has happened. My family and Anna's family are very fond of each other. My father spent a lot of memorable time with his family. Puneeth and I first met when our mothers were pregnant. My mom was four months pregnant with me, while Puneeth's mom was seven months pregnant with him. This was our first meeting. Amma shared this with me. Even they cannot accept his demise. He always had a smiling face in all the photos and videos. I only heard about all the good things he had done in his life. We will hold on to the memories and will keep him smiling in our hearts. We will not let go of that. I pray for more strength for his family, his daughters, fans and all the Kannadigas. I will terribly miss him. My prayers and deepest condolences to his family."

On the professional front, Suriya's recent film Jai Bhim has been garnering rave reviews from the audience. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video.