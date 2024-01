The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta ceremony happened today (January 22). It was a big event and the whole of India was celebrating the special day. India has waited for 500 years for this auspicious day. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at Ayodhya for the auspicious day. Many big stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others were present for the big day. On this auspicious occasion, director Prasanth Varma made a special announcement. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: HanuMan producers Mythri Movie Makers to donate Rs 2.6 crores for the historic event

Prasanth Varma announces the new movie Jai HanuMan

Prasanth Varma's HanuMan is winning hearts. The film is the talk of the town and it is the movie about a superhero flick inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman. After the success of HanuMan, director Prasanth Varma has announced his new film. Following the success of HanuMan, filmmaker Prasanth Varma announced the commencement of preparations for his upcoming film, Jai Hanuman.

Prasanth Varma took to Twitter to share the good news with his followers. His tweet captioned, "With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of #RamMandirPranPrathistha "

With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of #RamMandirPranPrathistha ?@ThePVCU pic.twitter.com/wcexuH6KFH — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) January 22, 2024

About HanuMan

Prasanth Varma's HanuMan stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai. The film has established itself as a global hit in the superhero genre. The makers of HanuMan, Mythri Movie Makers had said that they would donate Rs 5 from every ticket sale for the Ram Mandir being made in Ayodhya. It seems like Rs 2.6 to 2.7 crore has been raised for the Ram Mandir.

Watch the video of celebrities arriving for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prastishta ceremony

HanuMan has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. It has made close to Rs 74 crores from the Telugu audience, and Rs 25 crores from the Hindi belt.