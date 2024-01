One of the surprise films of 2024 has been HanuMan. Teja Sajja and Prasanth Varma pleasantly surprised the audience with a commercial potboiler with its base in the story of Lord Hanuman. Fans loved the modern re-telling of how Lord Hanuman, the Mighty God was the saviour of humanity. Prasanth Varma also got compliments on how he managed to make a movie with good VFX in a tight budget of Rs 50 crores. They wondered what he would have created if he got Rs 500 to 600 crores like Om Raut, the maker of Adipurush. Now, Prasanth Varma said he wants Mahesh Babu as Lord Rama in his next, Jai Hanuman film. Also Read - HanuMan: Prasanth Varma reveals hating Baahubali director Rajamouli for THIS strong reason

Mahesh Babu in JaiHanuman film?

Prasanth Varma said in an interview that he would like to bring Mahesh Babu on board as Lord Rama. It would be a stellar addition to the movie. Fans of Mahesh Babu said that he had the divine face to be a God onscreen like Lord Rama. But others have stated that Mahesh Babu was never seen shirtless in his movies so far. Also Read - Jai Hanuman: Prasanth Varma announces the new movie on the auspicious day of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta

Many fans hoped that Mahesh Babu would take out some time and do the film. Quite a few Telugu actors posted congratulating Prasanth Varma after the success of HanuMan. It was the most successful movie of Sankranthi 2024 beating the likes of Saindhav, Guntur Kaaram, Ayalaan, Captain Miller and others.

HanuMan made great profits for producers

HanuMan has made profits of over Rs 100 crores for the makers. This is the only movie after Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and RRR to have this much just as profits from theatrical business. HanuMan made Rs 275 crores worldwide with great collections from overseas. The production house Mythiri Movie Makers also gave Rs five crore for construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir.