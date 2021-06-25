Jai Lava Kusa and Madras Cafe actress Raashi Khanna reveals she wants professional longevity like Samantha Akkineni and Anushka Shetty

The gorgeous actress of the south industry, Raashi Khanna enjoys a great fanbase on social media. She has impressed us with her charming looks and acting skills in films like Supreme, Jai Lava Kusa, Raja the Great, Tholi Prema, Prati Roju Pandage, World Famous Lover and others. Apart from south, Raashi also featured in 's , which was one of the most critically acclaimed film of 2013. The actress recently opened up about the patriarchy in the entertainment in the industry and made a sensational comment on two leading actresses, Samantha Akkinineni and . Also Read - Anushka Shetty to play a mother of twins in her next?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

In a recent media interaction, Raashi Khanna said, “It is still a male dominated industry but I think the women are making their way ahead considering the new kind of movies that are coming. If you want to stay for long in the Telugu film industry, you have to be a good actor like Samantha Akkineni or Anushka Shetty. These are the heroines who are changing the way people are looking at actresses down South, which was not there earlier. Previously, the heroines were expected to be beautiful and dance well in the song sequences. But now, they are required to act or perform.” She added, “There is patriarchy in the film industry but the women continue to show their talent and grow in this industry.” Also Read - Prabhas-Anushka Shetty, Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara: South celeb couples we can't wait to see get married

On the professional front, Raashi Khanna is currently shooting for Naga Chaitanya Akkineni's Thank You, which is directed . Talking about the film, she recently said, “It is amazing to be collaborating with the best in the industry. Vikram Kumar is a gifted director and working with Chaitanya keeps me on my toes. The cinematographer of the film P C Sriram sir is fantastic at what he does and I always wanted to work with him. Here in Turin and Milan the COVID-19 cases are not as many as they are everywhere else. We are a very small unit and we're taking all the necessary precautions. I'm excited to be shooting this wonderful film. Although I'm here, my heart is still in my country.” Also Read - From Baahubali 2 to Vedam: 5 highest-rated films of Anushka Shetty, which showed her acting prowess

Apart from south films, Raashi is making her digital debut alongside and in a web series, which is directed by duo Raj and DK.