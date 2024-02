Jailer was a big success for Rajinikanth and filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar after some not-so-successful films. Jailer made more than Rs 600 crores globally making it one of the top Indian films of 2023. Now, there is one big update on Jailer 2. Rajinikanth's co-star Mirnaa said that the work on the script is underway. Mirna Menon had played the role of Shwetha Pandiaan in the film. She has confirmed that Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar are planning to come back with Jailer 2. She also said that her role is uncertain and final call rests with the filmmaker.

Jailer 2 much awaited by fans of Rajinikanth

Now, Rajinikanth has his energies focused on Thalaivar 171, which will be made by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is an action-oriented masala film. Fans are very keen for this project. It seems a big Bollywood star might also join the movie. Then, we have Vettaiyan with Amitabh Bachchan. It is produced by Subaskaran and directed by TJ Gnanavel. The ensemble cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan and others. Besides that, he also has films with Mari Selvaraj and Nelson Dilipkumar.

Jailer 2 will also be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. We saw how the production house felicitated Rajinikanth after the success of Jailer. The superstar has no signs of slowing down with as much as seven movies in the pipeline.

Will Jailer 2 be part of a cinematic universe?

There are rumours that Nayanthara might join Rajinikanth in the movie. She might reprise her role from Kovamalu Kokila. Nelson Dilipkumar is toying with the idea of making a cinematic universe around Jailer like Lokesh Kanagaraj has done with Vikram and Leo. In the past, Nayanthara and Rajinikanth have done six films together.

Jailer did well in other languages other than Tamil. It seems the men will come to take revenge from Pandiaan for killing their smuggler boss.