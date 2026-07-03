Jailer 2 release date OUT? Meet Rajinikanth's new co-stars joining Nelson Dilipkumar's action entertainer

Rajinikanth is all set to return as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2. Along with confirming the film's theatrical release date, the makers have expanded the star-studded ensemble with several new faces joining the action-packed sequel. Here's the complete cast list.

Jailer 2 release date OUT? Meet Rajinikanth's new co-stars joining Nelson Dilipkumar's action entertainer

Jailer 2 finally has an official release date. Rajinikanth’s highly awaited sequel lands in theatres on October 15, 2026. Nelson Dilipkumar returns as both writer and director, keeping the momentum going after the 2023 blockbuster. The announcement arrived with a special glimpse video that shows off the entire ensemble and, yes, there are familiar faces back for round two, but the teaser also throws a spotlight on some exciting new additions.

Several well-known Malayalam actors are joining the Jailer universe this time. Suraj Venjaramoodu pops up in the teaser, and it looks like he’s stepping into the role of a major antagonist. Suraj has been carving out a spot for himself in Tamil cinema with films like Kara and Youth. Also in the mix, we have Anna Reshma Rajan, best remembered for Angamaly Diaries, the versatile Kottayam Nazeer; Sujith Shankar, who we saw in Nerkonda Paarvai and Retro, Hakim Shajahan from Pranaya Vilasam and Vineeth Thattil David, who appeared in Prince and Family. They shot some key sequences at beautiful Kerala spots like Palakkad, Sholayoor, Gonjiyoor, and Anaikatti.

There’s a glut of new faces from Tamil and Bollywood cinema too. Santhanam, the comedian-actor, joins the lineup, as does Mithun Chakraborty in a major Bollywood crossover. Meghana Raj Sarja makes her return to Tamil cinema, and Jatin Sarna is set to take on an antagonist’s role. Bagavathi Perumal (Bucks) is also part of the cast. And fans, get ready, Vijay Sethupathi is apparently set for a special appearance.

Rumors are flying that Hrithik Roshan and Vidya Balan might pop up in Jailer 2 as well, but the makers are keeping things under wraps for now. A bunch of favorites from the first film are back -Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, and Jaffer Sadiq all return to play their original roles. On the technical side, Anirudh Ravichander is back for the soundtrack. He’s worked with Rajinikanth six times now and with Nelson Dilipkumar five. The crew also includes cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan, editor R. Nirmal, art director DRK Kiran, and stunt director Chethan D’Souza.

Production officially kicked off in March 2025 after being announced in January, and filming wrapped up just this April, nearly a year later. Sun Pictures produced the film, and it’s presented by Kalanithi Maran. Every promo so far has sparked a social media frenzy and just as a reminder to keep you upthe original Jailer smashed box office records in 2023 and is still one of the biggest Tamil hits to date. No wonder the sequel is already making waves.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

