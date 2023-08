Actor Jaffer Sadiq, who gained prominence through his roles in the Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal and Kamal Haasan's Vikram, played a significant part in Rajinikanth's Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Jaffer has proved his acting mettle and has managed to be part of such two big blockbuster hits of all time. He has a huge fan following across various social media platforms and is receiving offers from various big-budget films in Tamil cinema. Also Read - From touching Yogi Adityanath's feet to row over Kaala: Rajinikanth's top controversies

In the film, the actor-choreographer portrayed a pivotal supporting character, sharing the screen with Rajinikanth throughout the story. Interestingly, the young actor received a special gift from the Superstar himself while on the sets of 'Jailer.'

Taking to his social media platform, the delighted Jaffer Sadiq revealed that Rajinikanth had given him the sunglasses he wore in 'Jailer' as a special gift on July 4, upon his request. Sharing pictures of the sunglasses, Jaffer Sadiq expressed his gratitude, writing, "Na ketean, avar kuduthutar 04-07-2023 ❤️ Thank you, my #superstar @rajinikanth ⭐️ the picture says everything, en ellamey :) #jailer #Rajinikanth."

Interestingly, Jaffer had initially declined an opportunity to work on Bejoy Nambiar’s Tamil-Hindi bilingual film to be part of Rajinikanth's Jailer.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is an action thriller featuring a star-studded cast, with Rajinikanth portraying the role of jailer Muthuvel Pandian. The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Tamannaah, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and other notable actors, including popular Malayalam star Mohanlal.