Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular celebrities in the country right now. The actress has been going viral for her amazing moves in the Jailer movie song Kaavaalaa from Rajinikanth starrer. Tamannaah's latest works be it Lust Stories 2 and Jee Karda have also been grabbing headlines a lot. And recently, Tamannaah grabbed headlines for attending an event in the city during which the actress was met by an eager fan who landed in front of her and tried to shake hands with her. Yet, Tamannaah maintained her cool. Also Read - Bhola Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia shot for the film during the toughest phase in her life, reveals Chiranjeevi

Tamannaah maintains her cool as an eager fan crosses a barricade

Tamannaah Bhatia attended an event in Kerala in a stunning saree. She wore a Neeta Lulla collection of blush pink and green. It's a limited edition Kanjeevaram saree with amazing embroidery. She wore gold jewellery and jhumkis. The actress wore a bindi and looked very pretty in the saree. Tamannaah was seen walking down the stage with the help of a team member. The host has been cheering up on her and as she was making her way through the audience when a fan landed in front of her out of nowhere. The video of the same is going viral in entertainment news. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celeb of the Week: Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani and more divas who get a thumbs down for their sartorial choices

Tamannaah fan surprises her, but the Jailer actress maintains her cool

A fan jumped up the barricade and reached out to Tamannaah. He came towards her and tried to shake hands with her but the bodyguards moved him away quickly. The fan kept requesting Tamannaah for a picture. Tamannah coolly handled the situation. She made her bouncers understand that he just wants to click a picture with her and greet her. Then the Lust Stories 2 actress asks her fan to take out his camera. In the middle of it, he cheers on her as the host makes fans give a shoutout to her. And throughout the whole scene, Tamannaah was all smiles for the picture, before moving on. Also Read - Throwback to when Jailer star Rajinikanth was hospitalised and Sridevi fasted for him

Trending Now

Watch the video of Tamannaah here:

Tamannaah will be seen in Jailer which is releasing on 10th August 2023. She will be also seen in Bholaa Shankar with Chirajeevi. She also has Vedaa, Aranmanai 4 to name a few in the pipeline. The trailer of Bholaa Shankar was released a couple of days ago. Bholaa Shankar is releasing on 11th August. It is going to clash with OMG 2 and Gadar 2.