Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the biggest names in the film industry. She is making waves across industries. She has even stepped into OTT and has left everyone impressed. Tamannaah Bhatia seems to have stepped out of her comfort zone with Jee Karda and Lust Stories 2. Now, she is in the news for Jailer. She will be sharing the screen space with none other than the mighty Thalaivaa -Rajinikanth. Her song Kaavaalaa from Jailer has become a massive hit. Today, she launched the Hindi version of the song titled Tu Aa Dilbara. She attended an event looking gorgeous as ever. Vijay Varma also reacted on how she looked!

Vijay Varma is blown over by Tamannaah Bhatia's latest pics

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram account to share some stunning pictures. The actress wore a strappy white corset top along with baggy military pants. She looked marvelous as ever oozing hotness. She ditched accessories and opted to wear only finger rings. She kept her tresses in light curls and pulled off some stunning poses too! As she shared the pictures on social media, boyfriend Vijay Varma could not stop himself from commenting. He questioned, "Heat wave in monsoon?" Well, the pictures deserve the comment! They are simply oh-la-la.

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's picture and Vijay Varma's comment below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma worked together on Lust Stories 2. They grew closer to each other on the sets of the film. In an interview with GQ, Vijay spoke about their relationship and said that he is madly in love with her. He said, "I am happy and madly in love with her. I call this my ‘I’ve ended my villain era and gotten into the romance era’ phase of life."