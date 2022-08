Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 release Annaatthe. Even though it was a Diwali release, the film didn’t do great business at the box office. However, now all eyes are on Jailer, the superstar’s next release which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Well, the filmmaker’s last movie Beast had also failed to impress the audiences and after seeing the negative reviews that Vijay starrer received, Rajinikanth fans were concerned about Jailer. While we don’t know how the film will turn out to be, the first look poster featuring the superstar is being loved by one and all. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan to REFUND money to the distributors for box office loss? Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and more stars who did the same

The makers of Jailer shared the first look poster of the film and revealed that the shooting has started today. The superstar's intense avatar surely grabs everyone's attention and fans are going gaga over it. Even the superstar's ex son-in-law took to Twitter to praise the poster.

Thalaiavar ????

Hoping that it should be #NelsonDilipkumar script work ??‍♀️#Jailer https://t.co/auMBnNq0u0 — Narmadha A Selvaraj ❤️❤️❤️ (@narmadha__s) August 22, 2022

Here it is #jailer FL look poster ??

Going to witness all new SUPERSTAR on big screens ??? https://t.co/r9X0WFzPfb — Prasanna VN (@prasi_says) August 22, 2022

The music of Jailer will be composed by Anirudh who has been ruling the Tamil film industry nowadays with his amazing compositions. Reportedly, a female lead will be seen in the movie, but there's no official announcement about it.

Talking about Dhanush, the actor is currently enjoying the super success of his film Thiruchitrambalam. In four days the film has collected Rs. 37.55 crore at the box office which is quite good. The movie has received great reviews and the word of mouth is also very good, so it is expected that even on weekdays it will continue to do well at the box office.