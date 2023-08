Rajinikanth's Jailer has proved once again that he is the box office king of Kollywood. It is the most successful film out of the industry in 2023 after Ponniyin Selvan 2. The movie which came on August 10, 2023 has made over Rs 600 crores at the global box office. In a shocking turn of events, the film's HD (high-definition) has been leaked online much ahead of its planned OTT release. Fans of Thalaiva are very upset about the same. Some of them have blamed fans of rival actors for this questionable act. The movie is still doing steady business and fans have requested people not to encourage piracy. Also Read - Jailer storm to continue: Rajinikanth film's edited version to be screened in theatres from September 1

Jailer HD Leaked: Theatre owner makes an appeal to the public

Theatre owners are distressed with this leak of high-definition version of Jailer. Rhevanth Charan, director of Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai, put up a post on social media requesting fans to avoid spreading and watching the leaked version. His post read, "I request fans to not share any form of HD content of #Jailer movie on social media and let people enjoy it in theatres as it is meant to be. Let's not support piracy at any cost (sic)." Now the producers, Sun Pictures will take a decision on when to release Jailer on their OTT platform, SunNXT. Also Read - Jailer: Mathew aka Mohanlal's journey in the film inspired by Breaking Bad? Makers to expand Jailer universe?

Rajinikanth fans blame rival stars' supporters for Jailer HD leak

Fans of Rajinikanth are upset and some have even blamed supporters of actors like Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith and Allu Arjun. We know that fan wars in the South can be very dirty. Take a look at some of the tweets... Also Read - Will Gadar 2 join Jailer, Pathaan on the list of Top 10 Indian movies with over Rs 500 crore at the box office?

25th day celebration ku vandhu paaru mass a???? — pradeep (@gentledeepu) August 30, 2023

Jailer is made by Nelson Dilipkumar. In the film, Rajinikanth played the role of former jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The cast also had big names like Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa Menon. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff played explosive cameo roles in the film. Now, Nelson Dilipkumar is going to make an universe out of the movie. Matthew with Mohanlal is being planned.