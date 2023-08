Today, Thalaivaa fans are fully charged as Rajinikanth's film Jailer has made it to the theatres. The fans are more than excited to see their most loved star in his action avatar. On Twitter, Jailer is among the top trends as fans have only good things to say. Jailer has received positive reviews from all corners. From action scenes to unexpected climax - viewers are thoroughly happy with the masala entertainer. However, here comes a piece of sad news. Jailer has been hit by piracy. Also Read - Jailer Movie Review: Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer has Blockbuster written all over it; netizens call it a 'winner'

Jailer get leaked online

Within a few hours of its release, Rajinikanth's Jailer has been bitten by piracy bug. The film has been made available for free download in HD quality on pirated sites like Filmyzilla, Ibomma, TamilYogi, Tamilblasters, Movierulz, Tamilrockers, and more as reported by Asianet.Newsable. While the early morning shows of Jailer go housefull, makers of the film have been hit by a big problem, i.e., piracy.

Piracy is a criminal offence as per Copyright Act of 1957. It does not only impact the box office collections of a film but it also disrespectful towards the hundreds of people who work hard to make a film. From director, cast to the technicians and staff, a lot goes in to the making of a film and piracy hampers everyone. It is strictly a no! We at BollywoodLife, sincerely condemn the act of piracy. The film industry has been struggling with piracy for a long time and despite attempts and requests, piracy doesn't stop.

All about Jailer

Talking about Jailer, the film stars Rajinikanth in the leading role. Apart from him, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan and others play a pivotal role in the film. Superstar Mohanlal is also a part of Jailer. The music of the film has been given by Anirudh.

Check out some Twitter reaction about Jailer here.

#Jailer - Winner? [#ABRatings - 3.75/5]

Superb first half & Above average second half?

Few Lags in the second half !!

It's Superstar #Rajinikanth's one man show?

Interval & Climax were Goosebumps ??

Excellent response for #Mohanlal & #Shivarajkumar extended role?

Anirudh… pic.twitter.com/N7TeEqYJE7 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) August 10, 2023

Nelsaaaaaaaaaaaaaa ? Whatta whacky filmmaker ??#Jailer is everything I wanted ! Waiting to see more ? Arresting performance from #Thalaivar @rajinikanth ?@Nelsondilpkumar — S Abishek Raaja (@cinemapayyan) August 10, 2023

Say no to piracy and go watch Jailer in theatres.