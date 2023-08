Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar's film Jailer is inching close to the Rs 600 crore mark at the global box office. The film has reinstated Thalaiva as the biggest superstar of Tamil cinema. Rajinikanth's swag, the dialogues and Shivanna's act as Hukum made the film a treat for masses. Also, many felt that Nelson Dilipkumar paid the perfect tribute to Rajinikanth as a fan boy after Petta. Now, all eyes are on his next. It seems he is planning a movie with the superstar of the Malayalam industry Mohanlal. The movie will have a character inspired from the legendary show Breaking Bad. Also Read - Will Gadar 2 join Jailer, Pathaan on the list of Top 10 Indian movies with over Rs 500 crore at the box office?

Mohanlal as Matthew in Nelson Dilipkumar's next movie

In Jailer, Mohanlal aka Lalettan did a cameo as Matthew. He was a friendly businessman. It seems Nelson Dilipkumar is planning a movie around the life of Matthew and how he is a dreaded gangster. It seems he will be having other businesses to cover up for his real operations. His life will be joined to the Jailer universe. Take a look at the tweet below... Also Read - Top Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt wins National Award, Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut, Jawan second trailer

.@Nelsondilpkumar can do a standalone film with @Mohanlal now ?#Mathew aka #Mohanlal, drawing inspiration from #GusFring in "#BreakingBad." In the public eye, Mathew runs a successful leather factory, but behind the scenes, he's a ruthless gangster. His story mirrors the rise… pic.twitter.com/bCzWPgiP4s — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) August 25, 2023

The character is inspired by Gus Fring from the iconic show Breaking Bad. As we know, Gus is the main villain of the crime drama series. Actor Giancarlo Esposito played that role. He is also a major character in Better Call Saul, the prequel of Breaking Bad. Fans are overjoyed after hearing this. He also want Dr Shivaraj Kumar aka Shivanna on the show. Also Read - Jailer to release on OTT sooner than expected? Rajinikanth’s blockbuster locks streaming date and platform

Trending Now

Nelson Dilipkumar is basking in the success of Jailer. He has said that he expected the movie to get a good response but the love from the audience has been unprecedented. Nelson said music composer Anirudh Ravichander was extremely emotional seeing how people reacted to the film. He also opened up on Beast. As we know, Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde fans had huge expectations from Beast but the movie did not do that well. Nelson Dilipkumar said he was very upset in the first five days. It seems Thalapathy Vijay would call him up at regular intervals to see if he was doing good.