Rajinikanth's latest release Jailer became one of the highest grossing films in India in 2023. Directed by Nelson, the film enjoyed a dream run at the box office and has so far collected over Rs 650 crore worldwide. The film has been declared an all-time blockbuster and fans were won over by their idol Rajinikanth's performance. After a successful run in the theatres, Jailer premiered on OTT on September 7. As the film begins streaming digitally, director Nelson revealed his three favourite moments from the film in a special video.

Director Nelson reveals his favourite filmmakers

In a special segment for IMDb's Burning Questions segment, Nelson spoke about his filmmaking style, working with Rajinikanth and the film Jailer. The director revealed that Stanley Kubrick, Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, Wes Anderson, Guy Ritchie, CV Sridhar, Mani Ratnam, and K Balachander were amongst his favourite filmmakers of all-time.

The filmmaker spoke about the influence his favourite filmmakers make on his style of movies and said that it is never a conscious attempt to develop films based on other filmmaking styles. "But there may be some influences here and there," the director said.

Nelson reveals his favourite moments from Jailer

Talking about his favourite moments from the film, Nelson said that it wasn’t just one but three including Rajinikanth slaughtering a rival’s head, the interval sequence and the shot where Rajinikanth lights a cigarette in the climax.

“Every scene is usually complicated, but I would say the Rajasthan portion was physically tiring. There was a sniper fight sequence because of the hot climate and the sand storms. There was no phone signal. In that place, we had to assemble 250-300 people to shoot, which was difficult. We went to many live locations. Since we had Rajini sir, a lot of crowd needed to be controlled,” the director said about filming the climax scene with Rajinikanth.

About Jailer

Starring Rajinikanth in the titular role, the film also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The film released theatrically on August 11, 2023 and has emerged as the third highest grossing Tamil film ever as well as the third highest grossing film of 2023.

Jailer on OTT

Jailer will be released on digital streaming giant Amazon Prime Video on September 7, 2023.