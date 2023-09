Rajinikanth’s recently released film Jailer created havoc at the worldwide box office. Despite facing a tough clash against Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, the film enjoyed a dream run worldwide and grossed over Rs 600 crore at the global box office. Overwhelmed with the blockbuster success of the film, producer Kalanithi Maaran held a grand success meet of Jailer in Chennai and felicitated more than 300 crew members of the film for their support and making the film a major hit. Also Read - Jailer on OTT: Director Nelson reveals his three favourite moments from the Rajinikanth action film

Jailer producer gifts gold coins to over 300 crew members

On Sunday, a grand success meet for Jailer was held in Chennai, where producer Kalanithi Maaran felicitated more than 300 people who worked for the film with gold coins. The news was shared by the official Twitter page of the production house Sun pictures.

Earlier, the producer gifted Rajinikanth a BMW x7 car worth Rs 1.24 crore after the film crossed the Rs 600 crore at the global box office. The news was shared by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan who took to Twitter and wrote, "Info coming in that, the envelope handed over by Kalanithi Maran to superstar #rajinikanth contains a single cheque amounting ₹1⃣0⃣0⃣ cr from City Union Bank, Mandaveli branch, Chennai. This is a #Jailer profit sharing cheque which is up & above the already paid remuneration[₹110 cr] of superstar for the movie. Total - ₹ 210 cr Making superstar Rajinikanth the highest paid actor in India."

About Jailer

Starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, the film also features Tamanaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Jackie Shroff, Mirnaa Menon, Sunil, Naga Babu, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi. Popular stars Mohanlal and Shiv Rajkumar also have special cameos in the film.

The film recently premiered on digital streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and is available in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.