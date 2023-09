South superstar Rajinikanth recently attended the success meet of his recently released film Jailer. The film released theatrically on August 11, 2023 and became an instant success at the box office. Jailer has so far earned over Rs 650 crore worldwide and is still running successfully in theatres. While fans and critics have been showering the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial with love and praises, Rajinikanth recently gave his honest review about Jailer and said that the film seemed “above-average” to him before re-recording. The superstar also went on to credit music composer Anirudh Ravinchander for making the film look better. Also Read - Jailer producer gifts gold coins to over 300 crew members following the blockbuster success of Rajinikanth's film

Rajinikanth credits Anirudh Ravichander for elevating Jailer

The success event of Jailer was held in Chennai and was attended by several cast and crew members of the film, including Nelson Dilipkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Anirudh Ravichander, Kalanithi Maran, Mrinaa Menon, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others. Rajinikanth handed out special mementos to the people associated with the film and also spoke about Jailer’s box office success. Also Read - Jailer on OTT: Director Nelson reveals his three favourite moments from the Rajinikanth action film

During his speech, Rajinikanth also spoke about how he felt about Jailer and said, “To be frank with you, before RR (re-recording), I felt the film was just above average.” The actor went on to credit Anirudh Ravichander and added, “It was Anirudh who uplifted the film… Mind blown… Really took it as a challenge… He wanted to give me a hit, and give Nelson, his friend a hit.” Also Read - Jailer star Rajinikanth and his wife Latha Rangachari’s fairytale love story

Trending Now

The actor also lauded the efforts by other crew members of the film and gave a special shoutout to cameraperson Kartik. “After the completion of the shooting, he stayed in Bombay for more than 30 days, watched all the frames, and added a big effect to the film. And, when editor Nirmal took the film and filled it up completely, the effect was superb.”

About Jailer

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film features Rajinikanth in the titular role. Jailer features an ensemble cast of actors including Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and G. Marimuthu. The film also features special cameos by several top celebrities including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Makarand Deshpande and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Jailer recently released on digital streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and became one of the most watched films on the platform.