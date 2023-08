Rajinikanth's Jailer is doing immensely well all over the world. In three days, it is set to cross Rs 200 crores worldwide. This is exceptional for an Indian movie, and a superstar. The movie is made by Nelson Dilipkumar. People are loving how the filmmaker has retained the swag of Thalaivar but brought out a subtle performance which has amazed critics. Besides Rajinikanth, the movie has a number of actors. But the one who is getting immense is Shivaraj Kumar who plays Hukum in the movie. Fans are loving his impactful performance in the movie. The actor has won over the classes and masses alike. Also Read - Jailer box office collection day 3 early estimates: Rajinikanth starrer braves Gadar 2, OMG 2 storm; all set to enter Rs 100 crore club

Shivaraj Kumar or Shivanna as he is known as saw a screening in Mysuru (Mysore) where the crowd went berserk seeing him. Jailer is doing really well in all the South Indian states. A huge number of people gathered around the car of Shivanna as he waved out to them. It is the highest grossing Tamil movie in Kerala. In fact, it is competing with the likes of Pathaan and Gadar 2 in 2023. Take a look at the tweets for Shivaraj Kumar...

#Shivanna lost in love after watching #Jailer madness yesterday ❤️

? You deserve all the love ❤️ — DilliBabu Baskaran (@dilliba39797598) August 13, 2023

He is standing there without any protection and allows the fans to touch him. #Shivanna — Arul NP (@Arul_NP) August 13, 2023

#Lalettan #Jailer #Shivanna

Don't see any impact from Mohan Lal, agree he looks bubbly and cute jewel shop owner! But, Shivanna ? was brutal screen presence and eyes and literally owned "Hukum" — Thor (@HemsworthStarc) August 13, 2023

Others like Tamannaah and Yogi Babu too have got a lot of love from the audience. Aniruddh Ravichander's music is also being liked by people. After Petta, this is supposed to be the perfect film cum fan tribute to him.