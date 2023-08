Jailer has brought a lot of happiness to the Tamil film industry. The movie has made Rs 600 crores worldwide, and theatres are still making Rs one to two crores daily with the Rajinikanth action entertainer. After a seemingly dull movie like Annatthe, he is back in full form. Jailer was made on a budget of Rs 200 to 240 crores. Besides Rajinikanth, it also had cameos by Mohanlal and Dr Shivaraj Kumar aka Shivanna. In fact, people have loved Shivanna as Hukum in the movie. Today, a picture is doing the rounds on social media where we can see someone hand over a cheque to Rajinikanth. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma to get married soon? Actress breaks silence

Jailer: Has Rajinikanth pocketed Rs 210 crores for the film?

In this picture, we can see Kalanithi Maran hand over a cheque to Rajinikanth. It seems they met him in the office of Sun Pictures. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, it had a cheque of Rs 100 crores from the City Union Bank. This was part of the profit sharing of the superstar. If this is true, then Rajinikanth has been paid Rs 210 crores. This is Rs 10 crores more than what Shah Rukh Khan made after the super success of Pathaan. Fans of Thalaiva are thrilled with the news.

Info coming in that, the envelope handed over by Kalanithi Maran to superstar #rajinikanth contains a single cheque amounting ₹1⃣0⃣0⃣ cr from City Union Bank, Mandaveli branch, Chennai. This is a #Jailer profit sharing cheque which is up & above the already paid… pic.twitter.com/I6TF6p4SvL — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 31, 2023

Thats Big ? — Aryan (@chinchat09) August 31, 2023

That Means IT dept will raid now? Or after Tax deduction cheque has been handed over. Whatever ThailaVaar even at this age he is ruling and fitting example to the young generation stars. Thalaivaar ? — Malakpet Diaries - Stay Safe & Wear Mask (@MalakpetD) August 31, 2023

So Vijay and Ajith are just big on social media but on the ground Rajni is still the number one superstar from Tamil Nadu — Khalid (@BEINGKKHALID) August 31, 2023

Rajinikanth has proved that he is perhaps the real No.1 star of Kollywood. Nelson Dilipkumar also needed to bounce back after the disaster of Beast. He said that he was upset for four to five days after the movie tanked. It seems Thalapathy Vijay would call him often to check on him. Rajinikanth fans, in the meantime are celebrating and rightfully so!