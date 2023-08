Actor Rajinikanth has responded to criticism on social media for touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during their recent meeting at the UP CM's residence in Lucknow. Rajinikanth explained that it is his custom to seek blessings by touching the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis, regardless of their age. He made these remarks upon his return to Chennai, where he briefly interacted with the media outside the airport. Also Read - Jailer box office collection: Rajinikanth's Ayodhya visit to help film reach 1000 crore record?

He clarified his gesture, stating, "It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger than me. I have done that only." Also Read - Jailer: Rajinikanth meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav but here's why fans are upset

Rajinikanth also expressed gratitude to the public for the success of his latest movie, Jailer. When asked about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he declined to comment on politics. During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Rajinikanth organized a special screening of Jailer, attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. He also met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence. Also Read - Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer enters 300 club; Abhishek Bachchan film takes below average start

During their meeting last week, Rajinikanth greeted UP CM Yogi Adityanath with namaste before touching his feet and presenting him with a flower bouquet. They posed for photographs, and these images and videos circulated widely on social media platforms.

While some criticized Rajinikanth's gesture, others defended him. Some argued that it was a display of respect for Yogi Adityanath's spiritual role, given that he is the head of the Gorakhnath Math.

Rajinikanth's movie Jailer has achieved significant success at the box office, grossing over Rs 5 billion globally within 11 days of release. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shivrajkumar, and Kishore in cameo roles and tells the story of a retired police officer who seeks help from former prisoners to save his son from a gangster.