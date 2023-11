Everyone knows that there are seven doppelgangers in the world of each person. Celebrities' lookalikes are easy to find and they also gain a lot of popularity for their uncanny resemblance. Well, it is interesting to see the doppelgangers of popular celebs. A video of a doppelganger of Popular South Indian actor Rajinikanth has taken the internet by storm with his uncanny resemblance with the star. Also Read - Jawan diva Nayanthara to Sai Pallavi: South Indian celebs lookalikes will leave you stunned

Sudhakar Prabhu, who runs a tea shop on Pattalam Road in Fort Kochi has been gaining a lot of attention on social media for his uncanny resemblance to the legendary actor Rajinikanth. In a video, Sudhakar Prabhu is seen wearing a pair of shorts and a shirt, mimicking the actor.

Have a look at Rajinikanth's lookalike's video

Have a look at Nadirshah's social media post

Well, Malayalam actor-director Nadirshah who was in Fort Kochi for a film shoot noticed Mr Prabhu's resemblance to the superstar of South. He shared the picture on his social media and captioned it as, 'Astounding! Sudhakara Prabhu of Fort Kochi with a likeness to him. Although he is an aristocrat by name, he is working in a tea shop'.Within no time, Mr Prabhu's pictures and videos went viral and he has been getting invited to various events and functions across Kerala. Last year, Rehmat Gashkori, a retired government employee from Pakistan went viral for hi resemblance to Thalaivar.

Talking about Rajinikanth he has started shooting for his 170th movie. He was last seen in Jailer which is directed by Nelson. The film did amazingly well at the box office. Rajinikanth's upcoming film is with Lokesh Kanagaraj and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam.