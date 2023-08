There is no other star like Rajinikanth and he proved the same with its latest release Jailer. The film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar has turned out to be one of the biggest blockbuster hits of 2023. Reportedly, Jailer has become the second highest Tamil grossing film ever as it has entered the Rs 600 crore club with its worldwide collection. But after almost 18 days of its release, the makers have decided to bring about a small change in the film. It is because of the legal case that took place between Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited and the production house Sun Pictures. Also Read - Jailer: Mathew aka Mohanlal's journey in the film inspired by Breaking Bad? Makers to expand Jailer universe?

Rajinikanth's Jailer to get an edited version; here's why

As per a report in Bar And Bench, Sun Pictures have decided to digitally alter a scene that has a contract killer wearing RCB jersey. As per the report, the legal counsel of the IPL team argued that the scene with a contract killer wearing the jersey and making derogatory remarks can impact the brand's equity. The parties decided to settle the matter outside the court and Sun Pictures has assured the Delhi Court that the required alteration will be made. The production house has committed that the changes in the theatrical version of the film would be made by September 1. The changed version will also be provided for its television, satellite, or any Over-The-Top (OTT) platform release as and when it happens.

Court's order on Jailer

A part of the court's order reads, "The Defendants as also all parties acting for or on their behalf including their distribution network shall be bound by the above terms and conditions. With effect from 1st September, 2023, in the theatrical depiction of the film Jailer the RCB team jersey shall stand edited/altered. The Defendants shall ensure that after 1st September, 2023, none of the theatres would exhibit the RCB jersey in any form whatsoever. Insofar as television, satellite or any OTT platform is concerned, prior to the release thereof, the altered version of the film shall be broadcasted/telecasted."

All about Jailer

Jailer also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Mirna Menon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and many more. The film released on August 10 and despite the competition from big Bollywood films like Gadar 2 and OMG 2, Jailer still managed to rake in jaw dropping numbers at the box office. And it is still going strong.