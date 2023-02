Tamil cinema is going to witness mega releases in 2023 including Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Kamal Haasan’s . Fans are waiting for the release of the two highly-anticipated movies. Both movies of Tamil megastars are scheduled to release this year and reposts suggest that they will release on the same. If the reports are true, then it will be a big clash in Tamil film industry. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar EXPOSES Archana Gautam's game plan; says she is INSECURE and sought BADLA from Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary [WATCH]

As per the industry reports, Jailer and Indian 2 featuring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan respectively will release on the same date. Certainly, these much-awaited are scheduled for Diwali release. Allegedly Jailer and Indian 2 will hit screens on November 10, 2023. If reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will lock horns at the box office after 18 years. The two megastars clashed at the box office last time was in 2005 when their film and Mumbai Xpress released. headlined the most popular horror drama Chandramukhi while led the black comedy Mumbai Xpress.

Coming over to movies, is a political action thriller movie. It is a sequel of Kamal Hasan's 1996 hit movie Indian. The movie will feature Kamal Haasan as an old vigilante who will reprise his character of Senapathy. After an accident on the sets the long pending shoot resumed last year. The second installment is set to release after almost 26 years. Indian 2 will star, Kamal Haasan, , , Siddharth, and in leading roles. The film is directed by and Udayanidhi Stalin of Red Giant Movies will bankroll Indian 2 in association with Lyca Productions.

Jailer is an action comedy film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie stars Rajinikanth, , , Thamannah Bhatia, Yogi Babu. the shoot is currently happening in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Jailer is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banners of Sun Pictures.