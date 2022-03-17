Kannada star passed away in October 2021 at the age of 46. The actor’s last film James has been released in theatres today coinciding with his birth anniversary today (17th March). His fans are celebrating the release of James like a festival. From organising coffee in theatres to keeping seat number 17 vacant, according to IANS, fans are doing many special gestures for Rajkumar’s swansong. The Rajavamsha fan association will distribute free food to people from 17-20 March. From blood donation to food distribution to eye donation camps throughout the state, fans are doing many things to make Rajkumar’s birth anniversary special. Also Read - James Movie Review: Puneeth Rajkumar's last film leaves his fans in tears – read tweets

30 huge cutouts of the actor have been erected in the premises of Veeresh theatre in Bengaluru. Puneet would sit on seat number 17 whenever he went to watch a movie, so in many theatres, the seat has been kept vacant as fans feel that his soul would visit the theatres.

At Veerabhadreshwara theatre in Bengaluru, the fans have organised coffee and biscuits for the people who come to watch the film in an early morning show. Later, people coming to 10 am show will get dosas and the audience watching James in 1 pm show will be served Chicken Biryani. At 4 pm show audience will get samosas and in the evening 7 pm gobi Manchurian will be distributed.

Well, the movie has been getting a great response from fans. Puneeth’s fans are getting emotional while watching the movie, and there are fireworks in the theatres. Check out the reaction of the audiences below…

Puneeth Rajkumar sir will live forever through his work

My wishes to the entire team of #James#Appu anna your countless fans and all of us really miss you #james #PuneethRajkumar #AppuLivesOn

Fans getting emotional seeing after #James movie? Every fan is crying coming out of theatre seeing movie?#PuneethRajkumar #HappyBirthdayPuneethRajkumar

James has been released in 4000 screens worldwide. It’s a pan-India release as the movie has been dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam.