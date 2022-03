passed away in October 2021. The actor's sudden demise left everyone in shock. Now, his last film James has made it to the theatres on his birth anniversary. Puneeth Rajkumar's fans are very emotional to see their idol for one last time doing what he did the best - acting. On Twitter, Puneeth Rajkumar's fans are praising the actor for his macho avatar and are even expressing how emotional they are to see him on the big screen post his demise. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Puneeth Rajkumar birth anniversary: Fans pay heartfelt tribute to their 'Appu Anna'; watch James in cinema halls

Watched #James Fans show in Navarang theatre. Lot of emotions carried through out the film !! Watching #Appu Boss with Power Packed Action is Magnanimous ? Through out the film my eyes were filled tears? #JamesHistoricEuphoria #BoloBoloJames @PuneethRajkumar#HBDPowerStar pic.twitter.com/sRTDP5nR1D — Puneeth Rajkumar Cults? (@psprkcults) March 17, 2022

#James 1st Half - Watch Out For The Massive Performance Of Our Power Star In The Pre Interval Sequence?❤️Total Goosebumps Stuff❤️Man Literally Nailed That Whole Pre Interval Sequence ???#BoloBoloJames #Appu #PuneethRajkumar #AppuLivesOn — Sumanth R (@Itz_Sumanth) March 17, 2022

Chethu ge jai ??

The technicalities is very brilliant ? Boss career best performance ???????#JamesHistoricEuphoria #James #BoloBoloJames — ಜೀವನ್ (@Jeevan_kg_) March 17, 2022

Happy birthday Puneeth Sir ⭐

One last time we are going to experience the MASS HYSTERIA of PowerStar #PuneethRajKumar on the Big Screen!! Best wishes to the entire team of #James from @tarak9999 fans? #PuneethRajkumar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0ynX0TEHgr — NTR Fans Anantapur (@Sravant68455447) March 17, 2022

Indeed it is a very emotional moment for all Puneeth Rajkumar's fans. Also Read - Prabhas calls Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James a 'Masterpiece', pens down an emotional note for the late actor