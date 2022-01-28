Puneeth Rajkumar's last film, James, will soon make its way to his scores of fans. The first look of James was unveiled a couple of days ago on Republic Day, Wednesday, 26th January, where the late Kannada cinema superstar cut a powerful figure – as he has right through his career – on the poster as a solider, holding a machine gun against the backdrop of a battlefield. James' first look was met with wide appreciation by one and all. Check it out below: Also Read - Bhamakalapam teaser: Priyamani starrer thriller has a major Rashmika Mandanna connect – here's how
So, when will Puneeth Rajkumar fans get to see his final movie on the big screen? Well, if you, too, are among his admirers, then we've got some exciting news for you. A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Puneeth Rajkumar's final film is headed for release a day prior to Holi, on 17th March, as the superstar's birthday also happens to fall on the same day, so the makers would be killing two birds with one stone – honouring the late, great legend of the Kannada film industry on his special day with one final hurrah in theatres as well as giving a big movie like James the kind of festive release it demands.
Our source further informs us that some of the release plans of James have undergone a shift post Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise, with the movie now being planned as a pan-India release in multipled languaes. What's more, all single screens across Karnataka are expected to not run any other movie other than James throughout the actor's birthday week; read 17th to 24th March.
James is written and directed by Chethan Kumar. The movie also stars Anu Prabhakar, Srikanth, R Sarathkumar, Tilak Shekar and Mukesh Rishi among others.
