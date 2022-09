Liger couldn't come close to its immense pre-release hype. The Liger trailer, was very well received, and post that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promoted Liger with vigour, leaving no stone unturned, and everything they touched and everything they did turned to gold. However, despite all this, the Liger box office collection opened to an underwhelming response and fell away drastically there after. Now, amid rising reports of distributors and exhibitors demanding compensation, it's being said that Vijay and Director Puri Jagannadh's next film together, Jana Gana Mana, has been shelved. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda forgoes fees for Jana Gana Mana, Brahmastra event cancelled due to Prabhas and more

