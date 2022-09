Vijay Deverakonda is a very popular name across the country. His movies like Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam made him the most desirable actor. He became a Pan-India star, however, his first pan-India film Liger could not do wonders at the box office. Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh was expected to be among the biggest hits of this year but it has turned out to be the exact opposite. Later, reports emerged that Vijay Deverakonda's next movie Jana Gana Mana with Puri Jagannadh has been shelved. Now, the actor has given his first reaction to it. Also Read - SIIMA 2022: Vijay Deverakonda makes his first appearance post Liger disaster for the awards

At SIIMA awards 2022, Vijay Deverakonda interacted with the media and he was asked about his other projects. The actor refrained from making any comments about it and rather stated that he is at the event to enjoy the performances and congratulate all the winners. The actor looked dapper in a black embroidered velvet suit. He was full-on energetic at the event as he even enjoyed dancing with on the stage. Liger also starred and Mike Tyson. It was hoped that the film will smash box office records but negative word of mouth simply led to the film's failure. Now, Jana Gana Mana has been shelved and reports suggest that the makers of the film have suffered around Rs 8-10 crore loss. Vijay Deverakonda's entry scene was allegedly shot and a few more scenes were also canned.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda next has Kushi in his kitty. He will be sharing the screen space with none other than in this one. Fans are already excited to see their chemistry on the big screen. If reports are to be believed, the handsome hunk has also signed Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali director Mohana Krishna Indraganti.