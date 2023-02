Janhvi Kapoor is one of the promising actors of the new generation. Recently she dwelled herself into challenging characters for Good Luck Jerry and Mili. Both movies were released last year and gained an appreciation for the actress. Recently she was speculated to have signed a Tamil movie alongside Vishal in the film Paiyaa 2. The actress's father producer Boney Kapoor has dismissed rumours regarding Janhvi Kapoor’s Kollywood debut. Also Read - Bawaal star Janhvi Kapoor sweating it out in the gym will inspire you to keep at your fitness resolution [View Pics]

There were reports in the media that Janhvi will enter Tamil Cinema making her debut with the film Paiyaa 2. The movie will be directed by Linguswamy and also feature Vishal in the lead role. Reports claimed that director Linguswamy offered Janhvi the female lead role. However, Boney Kapoor rested all the rumours surrounding his daughter. He dismissed all the baseless news of Janhvi's Tamil debut.

Popular Indian film producer on Friday morning took to Twitter to react on the news. He dismissed the reports stating that his daughter has not made commitments to any Tamil films right now. He further requested the media to stop spreading false rumours. This means Janhvi Kapoor will not lead Paiyaa 2 and there is no upcoming Tamil movie to her credits. She will continue to work in Bollywood having started her career there with in 2018.

Talking about her south career earlier it was reported that she could have made her Telugu debut with for Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh. Later the film featured Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey in the lead role. Meanwhile, there is a strong buzz Janhvi Kapoor will make her Telugu cinema debut opposite RRR actor Jr. NTR. The untitled film will be directed by .

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen alongside in Bawaal. She also has a sports drama Mr. And Mrs. Mahi with .