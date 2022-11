After the stupendous success of RRR, Jr NTR is now busy to be gearing up for his next. He will next be seen in NTR 30 which is being directed by Koratala Siva. This is their second film together while the first one was Janatha Garage. There have been quite a lot of rumours that Janhvi Kapoor will be making her debut in Tollywood with this film.

Given that a lot of Bollywood stars are making their way to the South, it was being whispered that Janhvi too is going to make her South debut with NTR 30. But yesterday, was in Hyderabad to promote her upcoming film Mili with her father and Co-actor Sunny Kaushal.

When asked about her Telugu debut and if it is true that she signed NTR 30, the actress said, "Who wouldn't want to work with Jr NTR sir? But as of now, no. I did not sign any film in the south. I know there have been a lot of rumours on that. Even I am looking forward to working in the south but as of now, I have nothing on the plate from south."

Responding to the same, father Boney Kapoor said, "This event is definitely not the right platform to discuss anything but Mili. So I think we should wait for things to get official once everything falls in place. Moreover, she's doing well in Bollywood."

Mili is official Hindi remake of Malayalam movie Helen which stars Anna Ben as the leading lady.