'I am waiting to work alongside him, says Janhvi Kapoor when asked about RRR star Jr NTR. Janhvi Kapoor is taking it one film at a time and has been leaving audiences spellbound with her improvement. And right now, she is eyeing to work with Jr NTR and wishes to make a south debut for him. Many actresses have made their debut in south films and are doing exceptionally well, while Janhvi is yet to make her dream debut down south. As Janhvi is busy promoting her next film Mili and was asked about a working opportunity with Junior NTR to which she reportedly said," I have already said many times that I like NTR’s performance. He is a legend. I am waiting for the chance to act alongside him".

Well if this happens then nothing like that as Janhvi and NTR will make a great pair. Of late there was a sting buzz that there are a few makers who might even approach them to do a film together. Talking about Janhvi is also the daughter of legendary actress who proved her mettle in down south and is a diva there even now. But comparing them would be unfair as Sridevi started her journey at a very young age and wasn't as privileged as Janhvi. Recently at an event, too said that comparing Janhvi with Sridevi is unfair.

Apart from Janhvi now Sridevi's second daughter Khushi too will soon be making her dream debut in Bollywood and it was Janhvi who inspired her to become an actress. Khushi will be seen in 's The Archies along with superstar 's daughter and 's grandson Agastya Nanda. All three star kids will be making their debut together and their fans are waiting fir them to enthrall on screen.