Many Bollywood actresses have done amazing work in the South industry as well. Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Kiara Advani have left everyone stunned with their performances. Telugu actors are also keen to be working with Bollywood stars. As per reports, Telugu filmmakers want to bring in Janhvi Kapoor for a film. Producer Dil Raju and director Sriram Venu are now talking to managers of Bollywood actresses to finalize a heroine for Allu Arjun. Allu Arjun will be seen in Icon and Sriram Venu is directing him. Icon was announced long back and very soon the film will launch.

Well, Janhvi Kapoor will surely look perfect opposite Allu Arjun and we cannot wait for that to happen soon. Allu Arjun is currently shooting for Pushpa with Rashmika Mandanna. The film marks the actor's fourth collaboration with Sukumar and the first glances of the film have already raised the bar of expectations high of the audience. Earlier, it was stated that the film will release in August 2021. It was in January this year that he had announced the release date of the film by tweeting, "#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year. Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP." However, we then saw the announcement of the new release date. Taking to his social media accounts, Allu Arjun revealed that the first part of Pushpa will be releasing in Christmas this year. Sharing a new poster of the film, Allu Arjun wrote, "Pushpa - The Rise to release in five languages this Christmas."

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, she was recently spotted wearing some gorgeous outfits at her cousin, Rhea Kapoor's wedding with Karan Bhoolani. Earlier, she had shot for The Peacock Magazine. It was a bridal photo shoot and she also got chatty on all things bridal. From the theme of her wedding to her trousseau, destination and more, the Dhadak actress spilt the beans on it all. Going the traditional way, Janhvi wants her wedding to be at Tirupathi. When asked where would she like her Mehndi and Sangeet to be held, the Dostana 2 actress said, "in our house in Mylapore." When asked about the reception, the actress seemed sceptical about the same. Instead, she asked, "Is the reception necessary?" and then added that she'd probably do away with the whole thing.