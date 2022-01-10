Janhvi Kapoor watches Allu Arjun's Pushpa; calls him 'The coolest man'

and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 has done a fantastic business at the box office. The movie has collected more than Rs. 300 crore worldwide, and the Hindi dubbed version of the film is getting an amazing response at the ticket window. Recently, the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of the film started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and just like the box office, the movie is receiving a great response on the OTT platform as well. Recently, watched Pushpa and the actress is all praises for the movie and Allu Arjun. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna HIKES fee post the success of Pushpa: The Rise? Demands THIS amount for Pushpa: The Rule

Janhvi on her insta story posted, “The coolest man in the world. #Pushpa.” The actress also used the ‘mind- blown gif in her post. Check out Janhvi’s post below… Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and other hotties who aced their recent bodycon looks – view pics

Many celebs from down South, as well as Bollywood celebs, have been praising Pushpa. Filmmaker also tweeted last night, “ALLU ARJUN @alluarjun in #pushpa !!!!! INCREDIBLE!!!! What stardom! What a performance!!!!!!” Allu Arjun replied to him and wrote, “K ji … Thank you sooo much. Heart warming to know that u felt that way . Thank you for all the love.”

A few days ago, Telugu star had also praised the film. He had written, “@alluarjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational… a stellar act Clapping @aryasukku proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest... a class apart. @ThisIsDSP what can I say.. you’re a rock star!! Congrats to the entire team of @MythriOfficial . Proud of you guys!” Allu Arjun had also thanked him for the praises, “Thank you very much @urstrulyMahesh garu . So glad u liked the performance , everyone’s work and the world of #Pushpa. Heart warming compliment . Humbled.”

Now, fans of Allu Arjun are eagerly waiting for the sequel to the film titled Pushpa: The Rule. The movie is slated to release in December this year.