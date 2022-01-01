Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'wiser' New Year post, Radhe Shyam's postponement and more

It is the first day of the New Year and we already have South celebrities ruling the headlines. Just like all of us, celebrities from South Film Industry had a low-key but fun-filled New Year 2022 celebrations. Many took to their social media account to wish fans and recollect all that happened in 2021. did that too. Further, the makers of Radhe Shyam cleared the air around the rumours of the film getting postponed due to Coronavirus. Scroll on to get more info! Also Read - Pushpa box office collection day 15: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer remains UNSTOPPABLE in Hindi belt; crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New Year 2022 post

On Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture of her pet dog and wrote about how 2021 was all about being 'wiser,' 'stronger' and 'kinder.' Check out her post below:

Is Prabhas' Radhe Shyam film getting postponed?

Rumours had it that Prabhas and -starrer Radhe Shyam may get postponed given the Coronavirus situation in India. However, the makers cleared the air and mentioned that there is no delay. The film will release on January 14. The statement by the makers read, "There is no change in the release plans of Radhe Shyam. The Prabhas-starrer is gearing up to hit the screens on 14 January. Don't believe rumours."

wishes fans New Year

The , Rajinikanth made his fans' day as he stepped out of his house to wish all his fans a Happy New Year. With folded hands he greeted everyone and waved at them. The video has gone viral on social media.

Postponement of RRR to lead to a loss?

In a report in TOI, a well-known distributor has spoken about how SS Rajamouli's magnum-opus RRR starring , Jr NTR, and has already suffered due to COVID-19 restrictions. "As of today the film has already lost 20-25 per cent of its business due to restrictions in cinemas occupancy," said Raj Bansal, exhibitor and distributor of Rajasthan. It is being speculated that the film may get postponed as Coronavirus situation in India is getting tense.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's New Year celebrations in Dubai

Nayanthara and partner Vignesh Shivan ringed in New Year 2022 in Dubai. They enjoyed the last few minutes of 2021 at Burj Khalifa. A video has been shared on Instagram in which we see Vignesh hugging and kissing Nayanthara as clock struck 12.