Trending South News Today: Alia Bhatt in Jr NTR's NTR30, Dulquer Salmaan's 10 wedding anniversary celebrations with Amal Sufiya and more

As the day comes to an end, here is a recap of all the updates from South film industry. If the reports are anything to go by is once againg going to share the screen space with Jr NTR. Another South celebrity that made it to the headlines today is . He celebrated the 10 wedding anniversary with his wifey Amaal. Superstar also remained on the news as he tested positive for Coronavirus. Apart from these stars, many other stars from South film industry turned out to be the newsmakers of the day. Scroll on. Also Read - From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani - A look at Sidharth Malhotra's dating life

Alia Bhatt to feature in NTR 30? Also Read - Shibani Dandekar gets a special tattoo inked ahead of her wedding with Farhan Akhtar – view pic

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt are going to once again share the screen space after RRR. Rumours are doing the rounds that Alia is on-board the 30th film of Jr NTR which is being helmed by Siva Koratala. The shooting of the same is expected to begin soon. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Bollywood celebs react on Virat Kohli leaving test captaincy, Sushmita Sen’s ex-BF Rohman Shawl shares life lessons post break-up and more

Dulquer Salmaan's 10th wedding anniversary celebrations with wifey

To celebrate the 10 wedding anniversary, Dulquer Salmaan shared a video of hus trip to Ranthambore with wifey Amal Sufiya. He wrote, "The times we live in. Making states seem like countries. Friends seem like foes.

Last month seem like last year. Er ... wait erase that last line."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Mammootty tests positive for COVID-19

Taking to his Twitter handle, superstar Mammootty revealed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. He wrote, "Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care."

invites Elon Musk

On Twitter, Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda made a tweet to Elon Musk inviting him to Hyderabad. He wrote, ".@elonmusk- Come to Hyderabad - India!!! It will be epic to have you. The Government here in Telangana is terrific too. (sic)"

Acharya new release date revealed

On Twitter, the makers announced the new release date of 's movie Acharya. The film is all set to release on April.