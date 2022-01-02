Trending South News Today: Kajal Aggarwal's pregnancy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 2022 predictions, Pushpa's smashing box office win and more

It is time to take a look at all the newsmakers of the South Film industry. Actors like , , , , and more captured audiences attention for several reasons. Kajal Aggarwal's fans were elated as her husband Gautam Kitchlu confirmed her pregnancy. The astrological predictions of Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the year 2022 also appeared startling. Allu Arjun's film Pushpa is still going strong at the box office. For detailed information, scroll on. Also Read - Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more: Here's how much Pushpa stars charged for the film

Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu expecting their first child

South actress Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu confirmed the actress' pregnancy with his recent post on Instagram. He shared a picture of the actress and wrote, "Here's looking at you 2022." Along with this he shared a picture of a girl with baby bump, thus confirming her pregnancy.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 2022 expectation

As per Celebrity Numerologist Niraj Mancchanda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will have a difficult time at the box office in the year 2022. Her films may not work well at the box office but the astrologer also mentioned that there will be no dearth of work for the actress.

Pushpa's smashing box office win

Even over the third weekend, Allu Arjun's film Pushpa: The Rise continued its winning streak at the box office. The Hindi version of the film had a great third Saturday as it collected approximately Rs 6.10 crore. The total collection of the Hindi version of the film has now surpassed Rs 50 crore mark.

Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan's bromance

On social media, Rana Daggubati shared a cool picture with Ram Charan from the New Year celebrations. He captioned it as, "holding on to me from going totally wild...for the last 3 decades. Happy New Year Man." Fans are totally in aww of their sweet bromance.